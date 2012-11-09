3 homes damaged in east Toledo fire

TOLEDO, OH (TOLEDO NEWS NOW) - Firefighters battled a blaze late Thursday at a house in east Toledo.

It happened just after 11 p.m. at a home near the intersection of 3rd and Utah.



According to a fire chief who was on the scene, someone does live at the home. Though they didn't find anyone inside.

Both neighboring homes were damaged. The house to the right suffered heat damage, while the house on the left had flame damage.

Investigators are still looking into the cause of the fire.



