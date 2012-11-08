Former mayor, councilman wants return to Toledo City Hall

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) - Could a former mayor and councilman be heading back to Toledo City Hall?

Jack Ford says he is interested in becoming a councilman once again. Ford is hoping to be appointed to the seat being vacated when Phil Copeland becomes Lucas County Recorder.

Copeland will be leaving council in January, after defeating George Sarantou on Tuesday in the Recorder's race.

Whoever council selects as the replacement will serve the rest of Copeland's term through 2013, and if they want to serve beyond that they'll have to run for election next year.

Lucas County Democratic Party Chairman Ron Rothenbuhler said he is aware of Ford's interest and he is hoping other candidates will emerge to take part in the screening process as the party will forward a recommendation before council takes a vote.

"I don't want to scare anybody away. We have at least 2 to 3 interested parties as of right now," said Rothenbuhler.

Ford said he intends to run for an at-large seat next year even if he does not get the council appointment.

