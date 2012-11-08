Monclova Township fire levy passes

MONCLOVA TOWNSHIP, OH (Toledo News Now) - The Monclova Township fire levy passed Tuesday 59 percent to 49 percent. This means that the township will now have firefighters on duty 24/7.

Monclova Township Trustees temporary funded for two firefighters to man the station from 7 p.m. to 7a.m. in March.

If the levy did not pass, Monclova Township would have had to depend on volunteer firefighters again.

Monclova Township Fire Department Chief Kevin Bernhard said the number of runs the department has had to make have tripled over the last decade from 300 to 900.

Bernhard said since they have staffed the department overnight, response times have improved.

"The guys are in route immediately, within the first minute or two at the worst so that's helped us be able to provide a better service to our residents," said Bernhard.

The levy was based on having three people overnight. Once the funding comes through, trustees will likely approve an additional firefighter for the night shift.

