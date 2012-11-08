2 plead not guilty, 4 rescheduled arraignments in mushroom operation case

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now)- Six suspects who Toledo Police said had alleged involvement in a large psychedelic mushroom growing operation in Toledo were arraigned Thursday.

Police arrested Matthew Thierry and wife Sarah Thierry, who is a Spanish teacher on leave from Bedford High School, Ian Golbinex, Mikael Stiles and Autumn Johnson .

Toledo Police said they discovered the stash of nearly 150 pounds of mushrooms in three homes in the city. The suspects face several charges including drug trafficking and cultivation, possession and tampering.

Arraignment hearings have been reset for Stiles, Matthew Thierry, Johnson and Hammersmith.

Golbinex and Sarah Thierry have entered not guilty pleas.

All six suspects are scheduled to return to court.

