Ohio elections chief urges bipartisan talks on law

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Ohio's elections chief said legislative leaders should not act on any changes to the swing state's election rules until next year.

Secretary of State Jon Husted said Thursday his colleagues in the Republican-controlled state Legislature should set the issue aside for the lame duck session and work on a bipartisan basis.

Proposed election law changes sparked partisan rancor in the state Legislature this year. And Ohio's rules on early voting and provisional ballots have been the subject of recent legal disputes.

Republican Senate President Tom Niehaus has said that when the Legislature returns next week, he'll appoint a small working group to review whether the law needs to be updated.

Niehaus said ideas need to be discussed while the election is fresh in people's minds.

