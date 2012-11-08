Ohio governor denies clemency for death row inmate

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Ohio Gov. John Kasich has denied a request for mercy by a death-row inmate convicted in the killing and dismemberment of an Akron woman in 1997.

Thirty-8-year-old Brett Hartman is set to die by injection at the state prison in Lucasville on Nov. 13 for the murder of 46-year-old Winda Snipes.

Snipes had been stabbed more than 100 times, her throat was slit and her hands had been cut off.

Hartman's attorney, David Stebbins, says he's disappointed by Kasich's decision Thursday and said there are still substantial questions about Hartman's guilt.

Hartman had previously been set for execution in 2009 and last year, but both were delayed over outstanding legal questions.

Stebbins planned to appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court Friday.

