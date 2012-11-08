TPS creates new alert communication system for parents

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) - Toledo Public Schools have a new tool to communicate instantly with parents.

One of the biggest complaints parents have when it comes to their kid's education is not enough communication between them and the school. TPS officials say its new call system is a great way to keep the lines of communication open.

With a few taps on the keyboard, a quick click of the mouse, and a dial on the phone, TPS administrators can send messages to parents in an instant, in English, or Spanish. The system can quickly send reminders on conferences, school delays, or alert parents in more serious situations, such as lockdowns.

John Krajeski, principal at McTigue Elementary School, says since the program became available in October, it has changed the way he has been able to stay in contact with parents.

"It can be on a nightly basis. It can be on a weekly basis. Again, I try to communicate once a week with my parents. I have not had one parent say, 'you know, take me off the list.' I haven't had one parent complain about it," said Krajeski.

