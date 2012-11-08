Suspect arrested minutes after PNC bank robbery

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) - Police were able to catch a man within 15 minutes, after they say he robbed a Toledo bank Thursday morning.

At approximately 11:57 a.m. Toledo Police received a robbery alarm at the PNC Bank located at 4 S. Reynolds Road.

Upon arrival, TPD units broadcasted a description over the radio of an older, heavyset white male armed with what appeared to be a handgun who had just robbed the bank. The fleeing suspect had just left the bank in a white Oldsmobile Alero with a Michigan license plate. Witnesses were able to provide police with a detailed description.

"We got a good description from some people outside. They gave us the direction of flight, the first four digits of the Michigan plate, and that's basically what we worked off of," said Sgt. Pete Lavey with the TPD.

At 12:12 p.m. a Sylvania Township Officer spotted a car matching the description at Central Avenue and Holland-Sylvania Avenue. The vehicle was stopped on Central and driver Dennis Vernon King, 63, was taken into custody after evidence from the robbery, including money and a gun, was found inside his vehicle.

"This is really a good piece of police work by the area crews. You know, mutual aid. With this new radio system, they were able to monitor our radios and listen to what's going on," said Lavey.

Police were not able to identify King right away due to his number of aliases, but say he has a lengthy criminal history. King was booked in the Lucas County Jail on an aggravated robbery charge.

