Troopers seize 186 pounds of marijuana, Rx drugs on Turnpike

MILAN, OH (Toledo News Now) – A California man is facing felony drug charges after Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers seized 186 pounds of marijuana and prescription drugs, worth more than $425,000, following a traffic stop on the Ohio Turnpike in Erie County.

On Tuesday, troopers stopped a 2007 Chevrolet Express cargo van with Illinois registration for a following too closely violation. This happened shortly after noon on the turnpike eastbound near milepost 121 in Erie County. Troopers observed criminal indicators and a patrol drug-sniffing canine alerted to the vehicle.

A probable cause search revealed 123 vacuum-sealed packages of marijuana, weighing approximately 186 pounds. Troopers also discovered 24 oxycodone hydrochloride tablets, as well as drug paraphernalia.

The driver, Christopher Glisson, 33, of Santa Rosa, CA, was incarcerated in the Erie County Jail. He has been charged with possession of marijuana and trafficking in marijuana, both second-degree felonies.

If convicted, Glisson could face up to 16 years in prison and up to a $30,000 fine.

