Failed levy prompts Perrysburg public transportation meeting

PERRYSBURG, OH (Toledo News Now) - Public transportation could end as soon as Sunday in Perrysburg.

City officials will hold a special meeting Thursday night in hopes of determining a short-term plan to supply public transportation.

This is following a 1.45 mill levy that failed Tuesday in a close 51 percent to 49 percent. The levy would have funded a TARTA replacement.

Read more on the levy:

Copyright 2012 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.