Does it Work : Zacchaeus Stabilizer Strap

Toledo resident Shawn Sirkin reached to Call 11 for Action after she noticed bed bugs crawling on the drapes and walls at the Sunset Motel off Telegraph Road. She said when she reached out to the health department she was told they didn’t have the funds to tackle the problem.

Toledo resident reaches out to Call 11 For Action after finding bed bugs at local motel

A grieving family says they spent thousands of dollars on a grave stone for their loved one, but then never received it.

Call 11 For Action continues to work to help a local family get the memorial stone for their loved one. (Source: WTOL)

A grieving family recently contacted Call 11 For Action after getting swindled out of a memorial stone for their loved one. Now, another company is offering to help the families get closure.

If you are waiting on a gravestone from National Memorial Stone, call 419-882-7161 and Toledo Memorial Park may be able to help. (Source: WTOL)

An elderly woman in Toledo contacted Call 11 For Action after she says she was scammed by a local tree removal company.

A Fremont man wants to warn everyone of online scammers after he was fooled into giving a fake Microsoft employee $8,000.

(Toledo News Now) - There's a new product this year for deer hunters that could make the hunt much safer. Rutt N Stuf claims this lifesaving strap could stabilize your treestand while hunting, but does it work?

"The big problem hunters have is no one wants to fall. No one wants to get injured," said Steve Halter.

Halter knows that firsthand. He almost fell during a recent hunt.

"I've had my stand go to the base of a tree or I've bumped my stand. It happens a lot. You see a deer, you get excited," said Halter.

Then, the stand jostles, and you go tumbling down, sometimes 10 or 20 feet.

The product, Zacchaeus Strap prevents that. It's basic physics: the Zacchaeus Strap secures your stand to the tree.

Halter climbed a tree to demonstrate how to use it. The stand barely jiggled. The same goes for the bar near his legs. Without this strap, it's possible the whole stand would go crashing down, taking him with it.

Halter believes it's so simple, yet so crucial.

"Anytime a hunter can be more safe, I'm for it," he said.

So is his hunting buddy, Wade Cavaness, who volunteered to demonstrate falling. He trusts his safety belt and this stabilizer strap that much. Even as he fell out of his stand, he could easily climb back on, thanks to the Zacchaeus Strap.

Without it, that stand would have bit the dust, and quite frankly, a hunter could, too. It makes the stand more secure than a ladder and puts hunters at ease so they can focus on why they're really there.

Safer hunts are exactly why the Missouri inventor came up with this product in the first place, after almost falling nearly 20 feet with a loaded weapon.

You can get 7 to 12 feet straps for $50, and 12 to 20 feet straps for $80. The straps easily fold up into a bag to latch onto your stand.

The Zacchaeus Stabilizing Strap is what hunters call "a trophy buck" on this Does it Work test, earning an "A." You can buy it at the manufacturer's website: Rutt N Stuf.

Copyright 2012 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.