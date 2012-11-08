Monclova Twp. Fire Dept. to be staffed 24/7

MONCLOVA TOWNSHIP, OH (Toledo News Now) - An area fire department is already making changes after Tuesday's election.

Last winter Monclova Township Fire Chief Kevin Bernhard was already voicing concerns about increased response times due to a lack of staff. He believed there was a need for 24-hour staffing.

Issue 13 for the township will allow for a permanent 24/7 staff with the replacement levy of 1.5 mills and an increase of .8 mill. The levy passed with 59 percent support.

Since March, the department was given temporary funding for 24-hour assistance provided by trustees. That service, however, would have expired at the end of the year.

There are currently two people working from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. Firefighters hope a third person will be approved by trustees.

"It's allowed us to significantly reduce our response times, reaction times and the times that it takes for us to get apparatus en route to the scene. The guys are en route immediately," said Bernhard.

Tune in for more tonight on WTOL 11 News at 6.

Copyright 2012 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.