IRS raids Delta scrap company

DELTA, OH (Toledo News Now) - Agents from the Internal Revenue Service Criminal Investigations Unit raided the Ohio Scrap Corporation, located just east of Delta. However, no criminal charges were filed.

An employee says several vehicles filled with dozens of agents pulled up to the business located at 4018 Airport Highway. They ordered everyone into an office area and started looking through paperwork.

Agents removed documents from the building and questioned employees. They have asked questions about how everyone was paid and how often, plus if they ever saw drugs in the workplace. The investigation was tax-related and centered on the company's owner.

The employee says Ohio Scrap is owned by Todd Zappone, who lives in Swanton. The employee also says Zappone's house was raided as well.

An online document listing federal tax liens filed shows the IRS filed a lien against Zappone in November 2011. Other online documents from several Lucas County sites list Zappone as the owner of Superior Towing with offices in Swanton and Holland, as well as owner of Dad's Auto in Holland.

As of February of 2014, Zappone has never been charged by the US Government of any tax crime, even though IRS agents removed boxes for documents from his businesses and home. The tax lien file against him is not a criminal charge...it's a civil collection action.



In 2009, Zappone had his Ohio auto deal license suspended for three days because of an issue involved in the sale of a salvage vehicle.

