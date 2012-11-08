DeWine unveils new prescription drug drop box

CINCINNATI (Toledo News Now) - On Thursday, Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine joined Delhi Township Police Chief James Howarth to unveil one of the first new prescription drug drop boxes now in use in southern Ohio.



Last month DeWine, along with the Ohio Department of Health and the Drug Free Action Alliance, announced more than 60 southern Ohio law enforcement agencies would receive the free disposal bins. Research from the ODH showed southern Ohio is the epicenter of the prescription drug abuse problem in the state.



"Many prescription drugs can be deadly if they accidentally get into the hands of a child, or if they are abused," said DeWine. "Many agencies just don't have the money in their budgets for proper disposal units, which is one reason why we wanted to provide them."



The drop boxes are secure, mailbox-style disposal bins that can be used by residents during each law enforcement agency's regular business hours. Law enforcement officers will then properly dispose of the medication on a regular basis.



"The Delhi Township Police Department is excited to partner with the Attorney General's Office in providing a means for the proper disposal of unused prescription and over-the-counter drugs," said Howarth. "It has been a goal of our agency to provide this service to the citizens of our community."



Additional data from the ODH found that in 2010, two-thirds of those who were prescribed prescription pain medication in Ohio had medication left over from their last prescription. Nearly 7 out of 10, which is 69 percent, of Ohioans kept the leftover medication. Only 3 out of 10, 29 percent, disposed of it. The remaining 2 percent gave the medication to someone else or sold it.

