Tiffin man arrested, charged after undercover sting

TIFFIN, OH (Toledo News Now) - On Wednesday, the Seneca County Drug Task Force, METRICH, along with additional Tiffin police officers, conducted an undercover sting operation. The sting involved the distribution of drugs, stolen guns and stolen property, and is believed to be linked to more crimes throughout the county.

The arrest warrant was executed by agents and officers, while conducting surveillance on the suspect's vehicle and residence. The investigation and arrest then led to a search of a Tiffin residence located in the 100 block of North Washington Street. Authorities found numerous stolen firearms, prescription drugs, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, U.S. currency, criminal tools and stolen property. It is suspected to be linked to numerous burglaries, breaking and enterings, thefts and robberies throughout the city of Tiffin and Seneca County.

Jimmy Halcomb Jr., 27, of Tiffin, was arrested and charged with retaining stolen property. Additional charges of trafficking marijuana, breaking and entering, disposing/retaining stolen property, illegal possession of prescription drugs, having weapons under disability (multiple counts) are all pending in the ongoing investigation.

"The extensive investigative work by everyone involved in this investigation, and everyone's immediate response to apprehending this habitual criminal, was instrumental to the success of this operation. I feel our community is a little safer this evening knowing that this individual is presently behind bars," said Tiffin Police Chief Fred Stevens.

Task force coordinator, Det. Charles Boyer, encourages citizens to continue to report suspicious activity to their local agencies or the Seneca County METRICH Enforcement Unit hotline at 1-877-446-DRUG.

Copyright 2012 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.