Oregon police need help identifying suspect

Oregon police need help identifying suspect

OREGON, OH (TOLEDO NEWS NOW) - Oregon police are asking for help through their Facebook page to identify a suspect wanted for shoplifting at Walmart on numerous occasions.

The suspect is shown in an attached photograph taken from surveillance video.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call Det. Sgt. Kelly Thibert at 419-698-7102.

