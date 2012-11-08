Sylvania to light community tree Thursday

SYLVANIA, OH (TOLEDO NEWS NOW) - A three-hour event takes place in downtown Sylvania Thursday, Nov. 8 to kick off the holiday season.

Downtown Delights takes place from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. All of the shops are open late with all of their holiday items out. Many shops have sales and snacks with new events planned for 2012 including a wine tasting.



The mayor will flip the switch for the community tree lighting ceremony at 6 p.m. at the corner of Maplewood and Main.

