Crews battle 2 car fires in north Toledo

TOLEDO, OH (TOLEDO NEWS NOW) - Toledo fire crews responded to a pair of car fires early Thursday in north Toledo.

Neighbors near Central and Harkin say they were awakened by a boom that shook their homes. They ran outside and smelled gasoline in addition to seeing the cars on fire.



Crews arrived to find two cars outside an apartment building engulfed in flames with horns blowing. They had to take the cars apart to extinguish all the flames.



The cause is not yet known, but investigators are looking at arson as possibly being involved.

There were no injuries.

Roads were briefly closed in the area.



