Career Expo held in Adrian

Career Expo held in Adrian

ADRIAN, MI (TOLEDO NEWS NOW) - Siena Heights University hosted a career Expo for all community members Thursday.

It's called Operation SERVE (Students, Employment, Resources, Veterans, Education) and featured employers, universities and veterans services.

The event was co-sponsored by South Central Michigan Works!, Michigan Institute of Aviation and Technology, Monroe County Community College, Gleaner Life Insurance Society, Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs and the Veterans Services Division of the Michigan Workforce Development Agency.

Find more information at  www.sienaheights.edu/operationserve.

