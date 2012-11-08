Drives set up across northwest Ohio to help Sandy victims

The response to Sandy is very large and very costly and the Red Cross needs the public's help now.

The response to Sandy is very large and very costly and the Red Cross needs the public's help now.

TOLEDO, OH (TOLEDO NEWS NOW) - Groups around northwest Ohio are holding drives to help victims of Hurricane Sandy.

ISOH

ISOH Impact is collecting supplies for a bucket brigade. View a list of needed supplies. Supplies can be dropped off at the ISOH/IMPACT's distribution center located at 905 Farnsworth Rd. in Waterville, OH. There is a P.O.D.S. container onsite at this location for 24/7 drop-offs. Supplies an also be dropped off at any Toledo area Tireman Auto Service Center location. No glass items or clothing.

Toledo Walleye

The Walleye are teaming up with ISOH/IMPACT and the Bucket Brigade to put together an emergency relief shipment to aid to those affected by Hurricane Sandy. Please consider bringing food and supplies to the Walleye home games on November 7, 10 and 11 to help fill five-gallon buckets. Donation bins will be set up at the Huntington Center entrances.

There are six categories of buckets we are looking to fill: Operation Cleanup; Operation Feed-a-Family; Operation Baby Care; Operation Personal Care; Operation Puppy Care; Operation Kitty Care. View a list of items that will be accepted. Get more details.

Owens Community College

Owens students are holding a drive Nov. 7-13. The supply drive efforts are being coordinating by Owens' Honors Club student organization. Items being collected include bottled water, blankets, sleeping bags, tarps, paper towels, toilet paper, laundry detergent, mops, brooms, shovels, snow shovels, rakes, box fans, flashlights, batteries, shop vacuums, canned and non-perishable food items, personal care items, baby care items, first aid supplies and pet supplies, among other items.

Area residents can drop off their charitable donations on the Toledo-area Campus in the College Hall Atrium, the Student Health and Activities Center, the Library and Founders Hall. Owens' Toledo-area Campus is located on Oregon Road in Perrysburg Township.

At the conclusion of the supply drive, all disaster relief items will be donated to the ISOH/IMPACT organization for distribution. Get more details.

Copyright 2012 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.