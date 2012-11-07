TPD searching for suspect in slew of break-ins in north Toledo

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) - Toledo Police are searching for a suspect who had two break-ins and one attempted break-in in north Toledo Monday all within eight minutes of each other.

Police reports show the thieves tried to outsmart the businesses by disabling the security systems.

"First they unhinged the back door, took the whole back door off the hinges, then cut the wires for the phone cords the security cords, cut that, ripped the cameras out, took all the cigarettes, all the merchandise we have back here," said Dairy Mart worker Jamel White.

Workers estimate that this incident set them back thousands of dollars.

"Each case has 30 cartons of cigarettes, each carton has 20 packs of cigarettes. So, even if you sell it on the street for 5 apiece, that's at least 5 grand. So that cost us about 5 to 6 grand worth of cigarettes," said White.

Workers said a slip of wires that the suspect forgot to cut ended up leaving behind a crystal clear piece of evidence.

"When you do wrong, you're still going to get caught. So you see, he took off his mask and he showed us his face on the camera," said Dairy Mart worker Maria Reyes.

Police are reviewing the video and also looking in to another break-in just a short drive away at a restaurant on Summit Street where reports said a suspect also cut electrical wires. The person entered the restaurant and stole cash register drawers.

The next investigation is an attempted break-in at Nova Services. The suspects clipped the electrical wire but then ripped off the whole electrical box, knocking out power but never entering the building.

