Freedom Township tax levy fails by 1 vote

FREEDOM TOWNSHIP, OH (Toledo News Now) - The Freedom Township levy was voted down Tuesday by one vote. After 1,417 votes were tallied, 708 were in favor and 709 were against.

Freedom Township, which includes the Village of Pemberville placed a one mill, three year property tax levy on the ballot.

The money would have gone for maintenance on roads and buildings as well as purchasing additional property.

The levy would have generated roughly $59,000 annually.

Some resident were not even aware of the levy until they reached the polls.

"I personally am for anything that has to do with our town and Freedom Township so it was alright with me but I just don't think it was publicized enough or people even understood what it was all about," said Kathy Cook who voted yes.

"Had I known a little bit more about it I may have voted yes, but I needed more information before I voted yes. The first time I heard of it was when I got to the ballots and started voting and it was the last thing I had to vote on," said Kim Tussing who voted no.

The vote is not official for another 21 days. The Wood County Board of Elections said roughly 43 provisional ballots have yet to be factored in so the levy could swing back into the 'yes' column.

