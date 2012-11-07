Perrysburg School tax levy passes by nearly 400 votes

PERRYSBURG, OH (Toledo News Now) - The incremental Perrysburg School tax levy passed Tuesday by about 51 percent, or nearly 400 votes. The 13.19 mill levy was replacing an expiring 9.95 mill levy.

If the levy did not pass, the district would have had to cut about 95 positions, rid of high school transportation and cut technology classes at all levels.

Owners of a $200,000 home can expect to pay about $17 extra a month.

Superintendent of Perrysburg Schools, Tom Hosler said this will allow the district to tackle its growing class size issue.

The district has added hundreds of students over the years and lost about 3.8 million in funding.

"We're just very grateful that we can continue that tradition. People here value education, but they want it to be done at a reasonable cost, and I think we're providing that and that's our mission moving forward," said Hosler.

Superintendent Hosler said they will continue sharing services with other districts like Maumee and Anthony Wayne Schools.

