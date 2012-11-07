Man to testify against girlfriend in murder trial

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) – Two people accused of murder fueled by a love triangle faced a judge Wednesday.

Shawn Brazeal, 20, and his girlfriend, Jennelle McGuire, 19, are accused of killing McGuire‘s 35-year-old husband, Devin, back in August 2011.

Jennelle McGuire's pre-trial is scheduled to begin in January, when her boyfriend is expected to testify against her. Documents show Brazeal confessed to holding Devin McGuire's arms back while Jennelle McGuire stabbed him in the chest 15 times.

Brazeal was supposed to be sentenced Wednesday, but his sentencing was also pushed back to Jan. 16.

Related stories:

Copyright 2012 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.