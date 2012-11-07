TPS levy fails, but district plans to move forward

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) – After the Toledo Public School levy failed Tuesday, kids and teachers returned to classrooms disappointed, knowing voters had rejected what the district was calling "an investment in kids."

Voters were asked to support a 10-year 4.9 mill levy. The cash would help the district with their projected deficit, daily operations and programs for students.

It was a tight race, but the levy failed with 52 percent voting against.

District officials say this was not a fight lost because of a lack of effort and community support. Rather, they think the state auditor's evaluation and drop in grade on its report card may have hurt the levy's chances.

"I have 24,000 students, 24,000 kids in my home. And it hurt me to see that we won't be able to have that added investment to their future. But, I can't sit here and cry over spilled milk. I have to be the adult about it and strategize," said Lisa Sobecki with TPS.

District officials say they are already strategizing to make ends meet. Some of the changes student could see are larger class sizes and holds on phase 2 of the district's transformation plan.

TPS Superintendent, Dr. Jerome Pecko, says they have already made so many cuts that whatever comes next will be tough for students and the district. However, no cuts will be made to sports, arts or physical education.

See more local election results for each county.

Copyright 2012 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.