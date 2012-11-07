2 injured in semi tractor-trailer crash

YORK TOWNSHIP, OH (Toledo News Now) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle crash that occurred Tuesday in Fulton County. The crash happened around 12:30 p.m. on County Road 13 at Township Road E in York Township.

Scott Whitacre, 51, of Warren, IN, was driving a semi tractor-trailer northbound on CR 13 and failed to yield at a stop sign. As a result, Ronald Crayton, 18, of Swanton, who was driving a Ford pickup truck, struck the tractor-trailer.

All involved were wearing their seatbelts.

Whitacre was not injured. Crayton was transported to a Fulton County hospital. Crayton's passenger, Alyssa Jones, 21, of Delta, was transported by Life Flight to a Toledo hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

