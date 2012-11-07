9,000 provisional ballots yet to be counted in Lucas County

The Lucas County Board of Elections says about 9,000 provisional ballots were cast in Tuesday's election. By law, provisional ballots cannot be counted until 10 days after the election.

The outstanding votes cast doubt on a few countywide races. Issue 26, Imagination Station's .17 mills levy, failed by only 1,075 votes not including provisional ballots. It is possible, depending on the makeup of provisional votes, the levy could pass. Considering there still is another year left on the current levy, in case the renewal ends up being rejected, there is still a chance to get another proposal before voters in 2013.

"Ninety percent of science centers around the nation require some sort of public funding, and we're no different than they are. So what we'll be doing [is] we'll be taking this time to look at what we could do differently, what Lucas County residents are looking for from us, and we'll go back to our board of directors and make a decision from there," explained Anna Kolin with Imagination Station.

Another race that could be affected is the contest for Lucas County Common Pleas Court Judge. In that race, democrat Myron Duhart leads republican Kenneth Phillips by 2,954 votes.

It is also possible, though unlikely, that provisional ballots could swing the Lucas County Mental Health and Recovery Services issue. The measure is currently passing by 3,650 votes.

