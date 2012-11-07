Tight race for local issues and levies

(Toledo News Now) – It was a close race for numerous issues and levies on local ballots Tuesday. Some passed with a narrow margin, while others continued to fail.

Toledo Public Schools

Voters rejected the Toledo Public School levy for 4.9 mills for 10 years 52 percent to 48 percent.

TPS Superintendent Dr. Pecko says the district has already made so many cuts that whatever comes next will be tough for students and the district. Although the levy failed, the district still plans on moving forward.

Perrysburg Schools

Perrysburg Schools' big levy for 13.15 mills, which would eventually increase to 17, passed by just a 2 percent margin.

Superintendent Tom Hosler was relieved and thankful by the close win.

"It's really an honor to be part of such a great community. You know, people want to be in Perrysburg, and a great reason is the schools. And you know this levy I think, really validates that, that the schools are important to the community, and we're going to continue to do the great job and serve the community well," said Hosler.

Hosler says this levy will definitely help over the next four years and the district will continue to watch expenses, while addressing classroom-size issues.

Anthony Wayne Local Schools

Anthony Wayne Local Schools' renewal tax levy passed with voter support. It was approved 62 percent to 38 percent.

Imagination Station

It was another close one for Imagination Station, but by 1,000 votes, voters said "no" to the tax renewal. The levy failed 50.28 percent to 49.72 percent. Still, that might not be the end of the story for the children's science center as there are still 9,000 provisional ballots to be counted.

Toledo-Lucas County Public Library

It was a definite "yes" for the Toledo-Lucas County Public Library 2 mill renewal levy with a .9 mill increase. Voters supported the levy with an overwhelming 66 percent to 34 percent.

Toledo Parks and Recreation

The Toledo parks and recreation levy was not so fortunate. Voters said "no" to the 1 mill additional tax levy 54 percent to 46 percent.

Councilwoman Lindsay Webb is worried that defeat will mean the end of the line for pools currently not used by the city, which could have been renovated with levy funds.

The mayor's 2013 budget plan is expected to be released next week and include funding to reopen pools used this year.

Toledo Metroparks

The Metroparks had a little more sway. Voters passed the .9 mill levy 55 percent to 45 percent.

Lucas County Issue 24

It was another close call for Lucas County Issue 24, the Mental Health and Recovery Services 1 mill additional levy. Just 51 percent of voters supported the levy. Slightly more than 3,500 votes were the deciding factor.

Lucas County Children's Services

It was a "yes" for Lucas County Children's Services. The 1 mill renewal levy with .85 additional passed 55 percent to 45 percent.

Sylvania Township TARTA

Transportation was a big issue for two communities facing different questions.

In Sylvania Township, Issue 15 was the deciding factor with 63 percent of voters saying "no" to dropping its TARTA service.

Perrysburg Ride Right

Perrysburg already removed TARTA, but leaders were hoping to expand their new service provided by Ride Right. Voters had other ideas and the majority voted against an additional levy with a close 51 percent to 49 percent.

Perrysburg will now be without public transportation, happening as early as Sunday.

Findlay Income General Fund

Big changes could be coming to the city of Findlay after voters turned down a .25 percent renewal income tax levy for the city's general fund.

City leaders have said if the levy did not pass around 50 city jobs would be on the chopping block because a $6 million budget shortfall is likely. More than 20 of those positions would include firefighters. City services, such as plowing streets, could also be cut.

