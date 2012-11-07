Troopers seize 656 oxycodone hydrochloride pills in Wood Co.

BOWLING GREEN, OH (Toledo News Now) – A Michigan man and woman are facing felony drug charges after Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers seized 656 oxycodone hydrochloride pills and approximately 7 grams of marijuana, worth a combined $11,800, following a traffic stop in Wood County.

Troopers stopped a rented 2011 Chevrolet Malibu, with Minnesota registration, for a speed violation on Interstate 75 southbound, near milepost 187, at 8:22 p.m. Oct. 5. Upon approaching the vehicle, troopers detected an odor of raw marijuana.

A probable cause search revealed 656 oxycodone hydrochloride pills and approximately 7 grams of marijuana in the vehicle's front passenger compartment.

Both the driver, Vincent Edge, 25, of Eastpointe, MI, and passenger, Laricca Hicks, 18, of Kennbec, MI, were incarcerated in the Wood County Jail. They were charged with two counts of possession of drugs, and one count of trafficking of drugs. All are second-degree felonies.

If convicted, each could face up to 24 years in prison and up to a $45,000 fine.

Copyright 2012 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.