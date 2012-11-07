Investigators label Belmont house fire suspicious - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Investigators label Belmont house fire suspicious

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) - Toledo investigators are trying to figure out what caused a fire they are calling suspicious.

The fire broke out around 12:30 Wednesday morning in the 1400 block of Belmont Avenue near Junction Avenue in central Toledo.

Neighbors say the house was vacant and boarded up. It is the second time this same home has caught on fire.

