Crews battle grain elevator fire in Wood Co.

RISINGSUN, OH (Toledo News Now) - Fire crews battled a grain elevator fire early Wednesday morning in the Wood County community of Risingsun.

Fire officials say workers turned off the grain dryer around midnight but it was not enough time for it to cool down. The heat sparked the grain around 2 a.m.

Firefighters ended up dumping a lot of it out to get the fire under control.

The grain alone is worth about $40,000 and the dryer is worth about $1 million. It is still unclear how badly the dryer has been damaged.

