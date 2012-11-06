Walleye team up with ISOH/IMPACT to collect relief supplies

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) – With the recent storms affecting the East Coast, the Toledo Walleye is teaming up with ISOH/IMPACT to be part of the Bucket Brigade.

ISOH/IMPACT and the Bucket Brigade are putting together an emergency relief shipment to rush aid to the East Coast. The Walleye are asking fans to bring food and relief supplies to any of the home games Nov. 7, 10 and 11 to help fill 5-gallon buckets. Donation bins will be set up at the entrance gates at Huntington Center.

There are six categories of buckets looking to fill:

-Operation Cleanup

-Operation Feed-a-Family

-Operation Baby Care

-Operation Personal Care

-Operation Puppy Care

-Operation Kitty Care

Click here for a list of items that will be accepted.

By filling a lidded 5-gallon bucket with needed supplies, you can help ISOH/IMPACT get immediate relief into the hands of families who have lost everything.

