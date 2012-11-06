Phase 2 beginning of Oregon Sanitary Sewer Rehabilitation Project

OREGON, OH (Toledo News Now) - Officials are reminding drivers that there are some areas in Oregon they should avoid due to the second phase of Oregon's Sanitary Sewer Rehabilitation Project.

The project is happening in the Cresceus Heights area near Navarre. The area is closed to all traffic, except for people who live there and they are limited to one lane.

The Cresceus Heights sewers were constructed in the 1920's and storm water is mixing in with the sanitary sewer system when we get heavy rain.

The city got a grant from the Ohio Public Works Commission along with a low interest loan to pay for the 2.3 million dollar project.

They expect everything to wrap up by the spring of next year.

"We want people to avoid going through the Cresceus Heights area and neighbors we ask that they try to stay away from the work zones. It is very rough looking in terms of trying to put lawns back and so on, so we just ask people to avoid the extra work zone," said Paul Roman, Oregon Public Service Director.

Crews will add new sewer liners on wheeling from Navarre to Seaman in about a month construction will take place at night but expect some congestion around the area.

