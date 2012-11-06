Phase 2 beginning of Oregon Sanitary Sewer Rehabilitation Project

An Ohio high school student says he tried to remain nonpolitical during school walkouts over gun violence and was suspended for a day because he stayed in a classroom instead of joining protests or the alternative,...More >>
An Ohio high school student says he tried to remain nonpolitical during school walkouts over gun violence and was suspended for a day because he stayed in a classroom instead of joining protests or the alternative, a study...More >>
Five Cleveland police officers have been reprimanded in two separate cases.More >>
Five Cleveland police officers have been reprimanded in two separate cases.More >>
In 2016 the state had the fewest prescription opioid overdose deaths since 2009. However, prescription opioids are still involved in a large number of overdose deaths every year.More >>
In 2016 the state had the fewest prescription opioid overdose deaths since 2009. However, prescription opioids are still involved in a large number of overdose deaths every year.More >>
Stormy Daniels says she had an affair with the then-real estate magnate and reality television star in 2006 and 2007.More >>
Stormy Daniels says she had an affair with the then-real estate magnate and reality television star in 2006 and 2007.More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
The arrest stemmed from an undercover solicitation operation involving a website called Backpage, a classified advertising website.More >>
The arrest stemmed from an undercover solicitation operation involving a website called Backpage, a classified advertising website.More >>
BMW announced it will withdraw from the 2019 North American International Auto Show held in Detroit.More >>
BMW announced it will withdraw from the 2019 North American International Auto Show held in Detroit.More >>
Hickey is charged with three counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct.More >>
Hickey is charged with three counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct.More >>
The Michigan State Police say they are investigating at least one other case involving Patrick Hickey while he was employed at Addison High School, and are asking anyone with information to come forward.More >>
The Michigan State Police say they are investigating at least one other case involving Patrick Hickey while he was employed at Addison High School, and are asking anyone with information to come forward.More >>