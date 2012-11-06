Man shot in Sylvania

SYLVANIA, OH (Toledo News Now) - Sylvania Police say one person was shot at a home on Allen Street in Sylvania just before 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Police say the victim is a man, and suffered multiple gunshot wounds. Medics treated him on the scene and then transported him to an area hospital by ambulance.

Police say the man attempted to commit suicide.

