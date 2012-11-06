2 suspects sought for stealing catalytic converters

Surveillance video shows at least two people make their way through a parking lot and saw off catalytic converters.

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) – Thieves have been targeting local car shops for catalytic converters. Glass City Motors on West Alexis in Toledo has been hit twice recently.

Employees say someone came in the middle of the night, jacked seven cars up and sawed off the catalytic converters. They have surveillance video to prove it. Video shows at least two people make their way through the parking lot and saw off catalytic converters.

Employees say they found saw blades scattered across the parking lot when they came to work Monday morning and say it is not the first time this has happened. Earlier this year someone came and took catalytic converters from 13 different cars.

It can cost anywhere from $50 to $300 per car to replace the converters.

"It only takes about five to 10 minutes to pop one off if you know what you're doing and you have the right equipment. It's been going on for years, and the scrap yards pay pretty decent money for the catalytic converters too. That's why they do it," explained Dustin Strahle, a mechanic at Glass City Motors.

Anyone with information should contact Toledo Police.

