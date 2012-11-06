Maumee welcomes new mayor

MAUMEE, OH (Toledo News Now) – The city of Maumee has a new mayor for the first time in more than a decade.

The former mayor has been in office since 1999. Tim Wagener resigned as mayor last month, citing he and his wife's health problems.

Maumee's city charter says the current city council president becomes mayor if that position is vacated, and that man is Richard Carr. The lifelong Maumee resident first became a member of council in 1989.

Carr says his focus will be for the next three years is "hands down" the budget. He says while income taxes and employment are up, property tax values and state and federal funds are coming down.

"So things we have no control over are reducing the income, so we really have to work on our budget and our spending. Throughout this whole process, we have not laid anybody off and we have not increased any taxes or created any fees, and we're not going to," Carr explained.

Carr didn't become mayor in the typical fashion, as he wasn't directly elected for the position. When asked whether he would consider re-election in three years, he said likely not, as he wants to focus on other things when that time comes.

