More than half of Lucas Co. voters already voted

(Toledo News Now) - The Lucas County Board of Elections is reporting that as of 6 p.m., more than 52.9 percent of registered Lucas County voters have voted at the polls Tuesday.

When factored in all of the early voters and the absentee ballots that is a 73 percent voter turn out in Lucas County.

The report states that 37.7 percent voted in person, which is about 117,000 votes. Almost 62,000 ballots were cast through the mail and in-person absentee.

The board of elections says there are 310,123 registered voters in Lucas County.

In 2008, 70 percent of Lucas County voters voted. In 2004, 74 percent of Lucas County voters voted.

So far Tuesday, no major issues have been reported in Lucas County.

Pollworkers in Wood County at Perrysburg Junior High School say they were busiest Tuesday morning when they first opened. No major issues have been reported in the county. According to the Board of Elections, the longest line was Tuesday afternoon at Bowling Green State University's campus with a wait of about an hour.

Lucas and Wood counties have only experienced minor issues, such as voters confused on their polling locations.

Polls close Tuesday night at 7:30 p.m. Voters must be standing in line by 7:30 in order to vote.

