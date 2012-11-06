Body found after senior citizen apt. complex fire

FRENCHTOWN TOWNSHIP, MI (Toledo News Now) - Police are investigating after a body was found this morning at a senior citizen apartment complex just north of Monroe.

Officials say the fire started around 11:15 a.m. at the Frenchtown Senior Living Center on North Macomb Street. It was confined to an apartment on the seventh floor of the building where the victim was found sitting in a chair. The Frenchtown Township fire chief says the fire was limited to the chair, and quickly extinguished.

He says the victim's body was burned beyond recognition and an autopsy is needed to make complete identification and understand the cause of death.

The autopsy will happen Wednesday at the Wayne County Medical Examiner's Office in Detroit.

