Dan Cummins inducted into City League Hall of Fame

TOLEDO, OH (TOLEDO NEWS NOW) - After reporting sports at WTOL for 32 years, Toledo News Now Sports Director Dan Cummins has been inducted into the Toledo City League Hall of Fame.

A special ceremony took place in south Toledo Monday evening.

His love of local sports -- especially high school -- comes through in every sports cast he does. Nobody has been more devoted to bringing you local sports stories that you care about.

Congratulations Dan!

