Voters sound off about the election

Tuesday is Election Day. Get polling hours, levy calculators and lists of candidates and issues by county.

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) - Voters have mixed reactions when it comes to their attitude toward this year's election.

Many are excited for the election to see the results but they are also excited it will soon be over.

Whether it is the presidential race, senate race or local city council race; signs are everywhere, candidates are everywhere and political advertisements are everywhere.

"I think it's cool, but I'm tired of hearing about it," said Catrina Walker.

"Most people can get aggravated by it, but they're doing it for a good purpose and hopefully who have seen all the ads and they go out and express their votes," said Matthew Burrell.

"I think the ads are only as effective as people allow them to be and you know, most people have DVR's if you really watch most of your TV that way, you fast forward through it anyway," said Jeremy Birmingham.

