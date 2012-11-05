City of Findlay designing new traffic project

FINDLAY, OH (Toledo News Now) - The Tiffin Ave. Synchronization Project is a new traffic project in Findlay. The purpose of this project is to get people on their way quicker.

Traffic signal timing will be upgraded to improve traffic flow.

Right now things are still in the design phase. The project will start at Plaza St. and continue to County Road 236.

ODOT paid nearly $407,000 which was 90 percent of the construction cost. The estimated upgrades total $452,000.

The rest of the cost is coming from the city's 2013 capital improvements budget.

The City of Findlay mayor Lydia Mihalik said the project is designed to reduce emissions.

"Timing up the lights so that idle times are fewer and it actually moves traffic at a better flow than what it does now all in all it's better for the environment," said City of Findlay mayor Lydia Mihalik.

The changes will be installed in 2013.

