Farmers seeing impact of hot, dry summer in crops

SANDUSKY COUNTY, OH (Toledo News Now) - Farmers have started to see the impact of the harsh winter in their crops.

The United States Department of Agriculture estimates the majority of corn in Ohio has now been harvested. More than 64% of corn is now out of the fields.

According to farmers here, the harvest looks good this year. It was a scary summer for them with it being so hot and dry.

"They turned out a lot better than we expected. The drought was pretty devastating but we got some rains towards the end of the season. The beans did very well. The corn is average, at worst, I would say and probably a bit above average. We're very fortunate in this community," said President of the Ohio Farmers Union Roger Wise.

Farmers were worried that last week's high winds could impact the corn but they said they did escape any kind of major damage.

They estimate most of the corn will be out of the fields by later this week.

Copyright 2012 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.