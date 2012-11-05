Toledo City Council approves funding for repairs to Fire Station 3

Toledo's Fire Station 3 has been closed since cracks were discovered in the floor on September 14, 2012.

Toledo City Council voted to approve funding for the repair of Fire Station 3 at a meeting Monday.

The station, at the intersection of Bush St. and Erie St. in north Toledo, has been closed since cracks were discovered in the floor in September.

Council voted to spend $344,000 of capital improvements funds to make repairs to the station Monday.

