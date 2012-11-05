Seasonal hiring under way

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) – Holiday hiring is under way. Job experts have some tips for those looking for work this season.

Experts say now is the time to apply for jobs and more places seem to be hiring. Dozens of local companies are looking to add extra help for the holidays. A few lucky employees could even see their seasonal job turn into a permanent job.

Retail shops, transportation companies, such as UPS and Fed-Ex, as well as staffing companies are all looking for seasonal employees.

"Traditionally, we see a lot of high school students, college students coming in looking for seasonal jobs. But we're seeing a lot of people who are seeing this as an opportunity to get back into the work force, maybe make some extra money over the holidays, maybe get their start in the workforce," explained Michael Veh, workforce development manager at The Source.

Job experts recommend having a positive attitude and accepting any seasonal job because every job is an opportunity.

Veh says seasonal jobs can occasionally turn permanent, but even if they do not, it is still something to add to a resume and show employers a readiness to work. He suggests jobseekers look for signs posted in store windows and remember there are many more out there job hunting.

