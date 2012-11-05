Oregon son accused of killing father arraigned Monday

OREGON, OH (Toledo News Now) - An Oregon man charged with murder after being accused of beating his father to death appeared in court Monday.

Jacob Kutsch, 21, was arraigned in court Monday and faces first degree felony murder charges.

Officials say it started as a violent altercation between Jacob Kutsch and his father John Kutsch, 58, Saturday night at their home on Earlwood Avenue in Oregon. When EMS crews arrived on the scene the father was unconscious and unresponsive.

Bond for Jacob Kutsch was set at $250,000. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 20.

