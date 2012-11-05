Schools to be used as polling places Tuesday

(Toledo News Now) - Below is a list of Lucas County schools which will serve as a polling place Nov. 6.

Anthony Wayne High School

Beverly Elementary

Birmingham Elementary

Bowsher High School

Chase Elementary

Christ the King School

Crissey Elementary

Deveaux Elementary

Devilbiss High School

Dorr Street Elementary

Elmhurst Elementary

Emmanuel Christian High School

Fairfield Elementary

Fassett Middle School

Garfield Elementary

Gateway Middle School

Glendale-Fielbach School

Greenwood Elementary

Hawkins Elementary

Highland Elementary

Holloway Elementary

Imagine Clay Ave. Comm. School

Keyser Elementary

Larchmont Elementary

Marshall Elementary

Maumee High School

McCord Jr. High

McTigue Elementary

Monclova Elementary

Oakdale Elementary

Ottawa Hills High School

Ottawa River Elementary

Our Lady of Perpetual Help

Reynolds Elementary

Robinson Elementary

Sherman Elementary

Springfield High School

St. Francis De Sales

St. John the Baptist School

Starr Elementary

Sylvan Elementary

Sylvania Southview High School

Sylvania Stranahan School

Timberstone Jr. High

Waterville Primary School

Wayne Trail Elementary

Whiteford Elementary

On Tuesday, students and voters by the thousands will be headed to the same place, leaving schools that double as polling places to make arrangements for voting and learning. Anthony Wayne Schools have opted to use the day for professional development. Springfield Local Schools opted to take in service on election days in the past, however, this year students and voters will be in four out of six of their buildings.

Regardless of what side voters lean towards, administrators say students at the schools welcome voters for this unique opportunity.

Copyright 2012 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.