Schools to be used as polling places Tuesday

(Toledo News Now) - Below is a list of Lucas County schools which will serve as a polling place Nov. 6.
Anthony Wayne High School
Beverly Elementary
Birmingham Elementary
Bowsher High School
Chase Elementary
Christ the King School
Crissey Elementary
Deveaux Elementary
Devilbiss High School
Dorr Street Elementary
Elmhurst Elementary
Emmanuel Christian High School
Fairfield Elementary
Fassett Middle School
Garfield Elementary
Gateway Middle School
Glendale-Fielbach School
Greenwood Elementary
Hawkins Elementary
Highland Elementary
Holloway Elementary
Imagine Clay Ave. Comm. School
Keyser Elementary
Larchmont Elementary
Marshall Elementary
Maumee High School
McCord Jr. High
McTigue Elementary
Monclova Elementary
Oakdale Elementary
Ottawa Hills High School
Ottawa River Elementary
Our Lady of Perpetual Help
Reynolds Elementary
Robinson Elementary
Sherman Elementary
Springfield High School
St. Francis De Sales
St. John the Baptist School
Starr Elementary
Sylvan Elementary
Sylvania Southview High School
Sylvania Stranahan School
Timberstone Jr. High
Waterville Primary School
Wayne Trail Elementary
Whiteford Elementary
On Tuesday, students and voters by the thousands will be headed to the same place, leaving schools that double as polling places to make arrangements for voting and learning. Anthony Wayne Schools have opted to use the day for professional development. Springfield Local Schools opted to take in service on election days in the past, however, this year students and voters will be in four out of six of their buildings.
Regardless of what side voters lean towards, administrators say students at the schools welcome voters for this unique opportunity.
Copyright 2012 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.
WTOL
(419) 248-1111EEO Report Closed Captioning
WUPW
(419) 248-1111EEO Report Closed Captioning
730 North Summit Street
Toledo, OH 43604
(419) 248-1111
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.