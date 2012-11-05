ISOH/IMPACT sends 3 relief trucks to NY

PERRYSBURG, OH (Toledo News Now) – Through a cooperative effort, three trucks filled to capacity with assorted relief supplies were safely unloaded Monday at two churches acting as distribution centers in Brooklyn and Queens, NY.

Hundreds of people waited in anticipation for the supplies and were very grateful for the assistance.

Although aid is making its way to the affected areas, the need is still great. ISOH/IMPACT will continue to send additional trucks filled with supplies.

How you can help:

-Donate the use of a box truck and/or driver to assist with the transport of supplies.

-Volunteer at ISOH/IMPACT's Waterville Distribution Center to sort and pack supplies. Help is needed this week Monday through Friday between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m., plus Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon.

-Make a cash donation to assist with fuel, packaging and other expenses. Monetary donations can be made online at ISOH/IMPACT or sent directly to the ISOH/IMPACT offices at 25182 W. River Road, Perrysburg, OH, 43551.

-Donate any of the needed supplies listed below:

New Blankets and Sleeping Bags

Tarps

Canned and Nonperishable Food Items

Personal Care Items

First Aid Supplies

Pet Supplies

Baby Care Items

Bottled Water

New socks (especially for boys and men)

Flashlights

Batteries

Paper towels

Toilet paper

Laundry detergent

Brooms

Mops

Rakes

Shovels (including snow shovels)

Box fans

Shop vacs

Portable generators

*Please do not donate glass items or clothing, except for new socks as mentioned above.

Donations can be dropped off at any Toledo area Tireman Auto Service Center or at ISOH/IMPACT's distribution center located at 905 Farnsworth Road in Waterville, OH. There is a P.O.D.S. container onsite at the Waterville location for 24/7 dropoffs.

For large-scale corporate and manufacturing donations, please contact the ISOH/IMPACT offices to make the necessary arrangements.

For more information, contact ministries@isohimpact.org or call 419-878-8548.

