Early voting down from 2008 in Lucas County, up in Wood County

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) - Information on early voting released by county boards of elections shows a drop in early voting among Lucas County residents, and an increase with those who live in Wood County as compared to the 2008 presidential election.

Early voting ended at 2 p.m. Monday. According to the Lucas County Board of Elections 22,890 people voted early, in person there. That number is down from the 24,423 people who voted early in 2008. Absentee ballot returns are also down in Lucas County. So far 37,629 absentee ballots have been returned in Lucas County. In 2008 40,333 Lucas County residents voted absentee. There is still time though for more ballots to be returned. Absentee ballots must be post marked or hand delivered to the Board of Elections by 7:30 p.m. on Election Day. Anyone who requested an absentee ballot may also vote in person on Election Day, but will be forced to vote a provisional ballot. Provisional ballots will not be counted until 10 days after Election Day.

The numbers are reversed just to the south in Wood County, where slightly more people voted early than in 2008. According to the Wood County Board of Elections, 8,188 Wood County residents voted early in person. That number is up from the 6,366 people who voted early in Wood County in 2008. Absentee ballot returns are also up. So far 10,976 Wood County absentee ballots have been returned, compared with the 8,789 cast in 2008.

More than 1.6 million Ohioans have voted through mail-in absentee ballots or early voting.

Polls in Ohio will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. Click here to find your polling location.

