TARTA to provide free service Election Day

(Toledo News Now) - To encourage voters to go to the polls Election Day, TARTA will provide free rides all day Tuesday on its regular fixed-line, Call-A-Ride, and TARPS services.

TARTA serves the communities of Maumee, Ottawa Hills, Rossford, Spencer Township, Sylvania, Sylvania Township, Toledo, and Waterville.

Click for schedules and routes.

More information is available at TARTA.com or by calling 419-243-RIDE.

Copyright 2012 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.