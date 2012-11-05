U.S. Marshals seek fugitive who violated release conditions

CLEVELAND (Toledo News Now) - The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is offering a reward for information which could lead to the capture of fugitive Roland Lamarr.

Lamarr is wanted by the U.S. Marshals for violating conditions of his supervised release. He was originally charged with bank robbery with a firearm back in 1991 and was released after serving 57 months.

He should be considered armed and dangerous.

Lamarr is a 58-year-old black male standing approximately 6 feet tall and weighing 165 pounds. He has black and gray hair and brown eyes.

He is believed to be hiding somewhere in the Cleveland area. He has a previous address near the 3000 block of Seymour Avenue in Cleveland.

Anyone with information about Roland Lamarr and his whereabouts should contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED or text the keyword "WANTED" and "tip" to 847411. Tipsters can remain anonymous. Reward money is available.

Copyright 2012 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.